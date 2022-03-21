Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Calfrac Well Services (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.75.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services was given a new C$5.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.