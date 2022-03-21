Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $267.54

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.54.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $415.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

