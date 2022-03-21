Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $100.46

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,853,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

