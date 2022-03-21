Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $11.33

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 955,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $165,816,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.