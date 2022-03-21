Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $140.80

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.87. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.