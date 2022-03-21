Analysts Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

