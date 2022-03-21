Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 142,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.