Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

