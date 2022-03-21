Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

HBI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. 9,237,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

