Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $44.98 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $132.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,670,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 318,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.