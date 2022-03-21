Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce $468.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.20 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $401.62 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

