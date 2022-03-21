Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

