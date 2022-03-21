Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,425. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

