Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%.

IBN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 210,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,702,000 after buying an additional 958,470 shares during the period. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

