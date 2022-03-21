Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 13,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

