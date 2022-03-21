Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,447 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $34.08 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.