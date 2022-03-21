Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,321. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

