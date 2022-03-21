Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

APH opened at $76.74 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.