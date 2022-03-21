American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

