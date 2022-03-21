AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Achieves $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,127.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

