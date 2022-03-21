Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 449,034 shares.The stock last traded at $120.64 and had previously closed at $115.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

