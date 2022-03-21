Allstate (LON:ALL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Allstate (LON:ALL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ALL opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £218.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33. Allstate has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.94.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

