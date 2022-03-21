Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMOT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

