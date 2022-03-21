Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. 9,237,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.