Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 587,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.