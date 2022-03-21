Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.56. 630,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

