Alliance Global Partners Trims Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Target Price to $2.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.27.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 833,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269,111 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

