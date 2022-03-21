Alliance Global Partners Boosts Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Price Target to $2.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

