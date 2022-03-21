Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$51.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.74. The firm has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

