Alien Worlds Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.00 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and $188.07 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

