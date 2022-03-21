Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. 32,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.