Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 214,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,451. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,064.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

