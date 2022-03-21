Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 377,807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,497 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,440. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

