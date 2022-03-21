Alchemy Pay Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $168.11 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00418470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00099176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

