Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will report $225.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.11 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $951.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albany International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 234,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,771. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

