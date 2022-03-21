Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $31,665.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.50 or 0.06922384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

