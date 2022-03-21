AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

NYSE RERE opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities research analysts expect that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

