Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

ACN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.08. 5,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,138. The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

