Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 914 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.60. 15,907,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,176. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

