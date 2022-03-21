Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

