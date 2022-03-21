Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.