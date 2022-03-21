Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of WES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.54. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

