Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $24.18 on Monday, hitting $1,587.73. 311,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,992. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,483.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,675.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

