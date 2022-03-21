Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 916,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. 928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,142. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

