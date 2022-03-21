AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

