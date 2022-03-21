Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 2.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 25,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,231,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Agenus by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 485,391 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

