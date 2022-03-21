Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

