AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE ACM opened at $78.05 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $115,975,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 36.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

