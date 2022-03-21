AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

