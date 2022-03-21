AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,066 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,082,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

